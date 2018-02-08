2 men shot, killed in Hyde Park apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of two men at Magnolia Terrace Apartments.

According to JSO, around 4:44 a.m. Thursday, neighbors reported hearing several gunshots from the Hyde Park complex on the Westside.

When officers arrived on Jammes Road, just off San Juan Avenue, two men were found dead with gunshot wounds. Two men in hoodies were also seen fleeing the scene.

BREAKING UPDATE: Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says two men were shot and killed in the parking lot of the apartment complex. The sergeant says at least two suspects were seen running away after this happened.

"It scared me to death. I ran out to the front of the road, thinking someone was going to run through my backyard," said Gregory Johnson who lives nearby. "I called 911 and she already said she had several calls."

One woman who lives in the complex said she's afraid she may know the victims and fears for her safety. "We're elderly people. So only thing we're trying to do is be safe and everything. and there's a lot of people around here who do things that they have no business doing. I feel like we need security."

Officers are now searching for two suspects.

