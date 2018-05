JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville police are investigating a death on the Westside.

This is unfolding at 103rd Street, near the intersection of Jammes Rd. and Timuquana Rd. Investigators have the entrance of the Park West ER roped off.

We have a crew headed to the scene and we will update you when we learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.