Police investigating on Doeboy Street in Northwest Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating a violent incident in the 45th & Moncrief area of Northwest Jacksonville.

Police said the homicide unit was called Friday morning to Doeboy Street, which is west of the I-95 and Norwood Avenue interchange.

Investigators could be seen on Doeboy Street, but it's unclear exactly what took place.

Police are expected to provide more information at a 7:45 a.m. briefing, and News4Jax will update as more details are released.

