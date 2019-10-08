Police: Jacksonville man with HIV accused of sexually battering 12-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man who is HIV positive is facing a dozen felony charges after he sexually battered a boy and posted child pornography online, according to a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The police report states Columbus Donavan Jeffrey, 42, was arrested after two cybertips were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The first tip was reported by Tumblr, which, police said, identified what were believed to be nine files depicting child porn.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Jeffrey was arrested after the IP address was traced to Jeffrey's home. Investigators said the email address that was linked to the Tumblr username belonged to Jeffrey.

Investigators searched Jeffrey's home Thursday, and the Sheriff's Office said he denied sexually abusing a child. During an interview, investigators said Jeffrey admitted he was HIV positive.

According to the arrest report, the 12-year-old boy told police he spent several days a week at Jeffery's house while his mother was working. Police said the victim disclosed three incidents of abuse.

The Sheriff's Office said explicit images of the boy were found on Jeffrey's phone.

Jail records show Jeffrey was ordered held on a $625,000 bond.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.