Jacksonville police looking for 9-year-old girl missing from Northside home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are looking for a 9-year-old girl missing from Jacksonville's Northside on Friday.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 8th Avenue and Prospect Street at 8:10 a.m. The complainant reported that Camille Wesley Corbett is believed to have left the home about 5 a.m.

Camille is described as 4 feet 8 inches tall weighing 90 bounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. Whe was last seen wearing a white shirt and purple pajama pants, but she may have changed clothes.

Anyone who knows of her whereabouts or has seen her is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500.

