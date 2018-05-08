Police search for missing 52-year-old Jacksonville woman

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are asking for the public's help to find a missing Jacksonville woman.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded about 3:30 p.m. on Monday to Wellhouse Drive in the area of Old Plank Road and Chaffee Road where Michelle Cropper, 52, was reported missing.

Cropper suffers from dementia and memory loss, requiring medication and 24-hour care, police said.

Police said Cropper walked out of her home about 12:30 p.m. Monday and did not return.

Cropper is described as a black female who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. Police said she was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray printed pajamas and carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information regarding Cropper's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

