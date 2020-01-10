3rd challenger enters race for Clay County superintendent

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A new candidate has filed to run for the position of Clay County school superintendent, challenging the incumbent and the former superintendent who hopes to get his job back.

Documents from the Supervisor of Elections Office show Melanie Dawn Walls, of Keystone Heights, filed to run on Thursday. No statement showing past experience was posted from the Republican candidate on the elections office’s website.

Records show the incumbent, Addison Davis, has raised more than $44,000 in contributions. Davis has been the school superintendent in Clay County since November 2016.

Davis has also applied to be the next superintendent in Hillsborough County, which encompasses the Tampa area. On Wednesday, News4Jax learned Davis is one of eight semifinalists for the Hillsborough superintendent job.

Charlie Van Zant, the former Clay County superintendent, filed to run again for the position in November. He’s raised $3,000 in contributions.