City Council president wants answers from Mayor Curry on RNC costs & masks

City Council President Tommy Hazouri has several questions for Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry concerning the Republican National Convention.

News4Jax obtained the memo sent Wednesday to the mayor’s office. Among some of the questions, Hazouri asked Curry for a breakdown of the total estimated costs of hosting the RNC, and he asked who will be covering the costs.

Hazouri asks if the city will have for front any of the costs, and he wants to know if the city has expended any funds to date to the RNC.

Additionally, should the city’s mask mandate still be in place, Hazouri wants to know if people attending the RNC will be required to wear masks.

Here is a look at the memo from Hazouri: