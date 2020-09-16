Women for Trump bus tour stops in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The “Women for Trump” bus tour made a stop Wednesday at the Hyatt Regency Jacksonville Riverfront.

The tour is showcasing local women’s support for President Donald Trump and helping residents register to vote.

The keynote speakers in Jacksonville were Senior Advisors Lara Trump and Katrina Pierson and former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.

It was a sea of red and pink in the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency with a few men scattered throughout the audience.

Mayor Lenny Curry and his wife, Molly, spoke before the three prominent Republican women speakers. Curry welcomed the guests to the city he called “Trump Country.”

News4Jax spoke one-on-one with Katrina Pierson after the event. She said she believes people will be “shocked” by the turnout of Black voters.

“There’s a lot of the people in the community that come out and show their support for the president, mainly because of the president’s record,” Pierson said. “In 2016, the campaign slogan essentially was ‘What do you have to lose?’ for Black America. And since then, he’s accomplished things that were never even on his original agenda, because he would get these policies in front of him, notice the injustice and fix them."

Former Vice President Joe Biden made his first trip this week to Florida as the Democratic presidential nominee with a mission to boost support among Latino voters who could decide the election in one of the nation’s fiercest battleground states.