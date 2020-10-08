Trust Index: Pence accuses Democrats of trying to ‘overturn’ 2016 election

During Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate, incumbent Mike Pence responded to the moderator’s question about how President Donald Trump might handle an election loss with a claim about the other side of the political aisle.

“Senator, your party spent the last 3 ½ years trying to overturn the results of the last election,” Pence told his opponent, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California.

While there is no evidence of a concerted party-wide effort to reverse the results of the 2016 election, the race was the subject of a multiyear investigation by Robert Mueller III, special counsel for the U.S. Department of Justice.

The investigation, which ended in March 2019, examined whether there was Russian interference in the race that pitted Trump against the former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee.

To say the entire Democratic Party was behind an effort to reverse the outcome of the election can be considered misleading.

Pence might have been alluding to the passage of two articles of impeachment against the president by the Democrat-controlled House in 2019 and suggesting the party was trying to undermine the legitimacy of Trump’s election.

The impeachment followed a formal inquiry in the House, alleging that the president solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election, and did not involve the 2016 race.

The News4Jax Trust Index team advises readers to “Be Careful” with this claim.