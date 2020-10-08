73ºF

Trust Index: Pence claims Biden called Trump’s China travel restriction ‘xenophobic'

Coronavirus & Trump administration’s response was first topic discussed during Pence-Harris debate

Joe McLean, Reporter

Vice President Mike Pence answers a question as Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., listens during the vice presidential debate Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Kingsbury Hall on the campus of the University of Utah in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The topic of the coronavirus and the Trump administration’s response to it was the first topic discussed during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Pence, who serves as the chairman of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, claiming the former vice president called President Donald Trump’s travel restriction from China to the United States “xenophobic.”

While Biden has called the president’s response to the virus “xenophobic,” the comments were never in direct reference to the travel restriction.

The News4Jax Trust Index team is warning readers to be careful as this claim can be considered misleading.

