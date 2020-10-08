Trust Index: Pence claims Biden called Trump’s China travel restriction ‘xenophobic'

The topic of the coronavirus and the Trump administration’s response to it was the first topic discussed during the vice presidential debate Wednesday night between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris.

Pence, who serves as the chairman of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, criticized Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, claiming the former vice president called President Donald Trump’s travel restriction from China to the United States “xenophobic.”

While Biden has called the president’s response to the virus “xenophobic,” the comments were never in direct reference to the travel restriction.

We are in the midst of a crisis with the coronavirus. We need to lead the way with science — not Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. He is the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health emergency. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 1, 2020

Stop the xenophobic fear-mongering. Be honest. Take responsibility. Do your job. https://t.co/nQ5aLVrpyb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 18, 2020

The News4Jax Trust Index team is warning readers to be careful as this claim can be considered misleading.

After reviewing this topic, we've found some issues - Be Careful. What is the Trust Index?

