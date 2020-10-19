In Florida campaign swing, Kamala Harris pledges ‘change is coming’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kamala Harris returned to the campaign trail Monday after a brief absence when people connected with her team tested positive for the coronavirus. She kicked off her return with a car rally in Orlando and is expected to make a late afternoon appearance in Jacksonville.

She resumed her travel as Florida on the first day of early voting on in the critical swing state.

The Democratic ticket is largely forgoing traditional campaign rallies because of the risk of spreading the virus but Harris was energized as she bounded onto the outdoor stage in Orlando, dancing and shouting greetings to the crowd as they honked their horns in support.

She largely stuck to the campaign message of outlining President Donald Trump’s failures in tackling the pandemic

“So what we know is this: Back in January, the current occupant of the White House knew he had inside information. He knew that this virus was five times more deadly than the flu. He knew it would impact the children of America. He knew it was airborne. But what did he do? He kept that information to himself. I call it a cover-up," Harris said. "Can you imagine if you all knew, if we knew on Jan. 28 what he knew? Can you imagine what parents and families and each of us might have been able to do to prepare for this?”

Harris urged people to cast their ballots early, telling the crowd: "You will be the first to put our country back on the right track.''

Harris is due in Jacksonville to participate in an early vote mobilization event. There is no planned public appearances, but News4Jax will livestream her visit, scheduled to begin at 4:40 p.m. and the vice-presidential candidate is expected to talk News4Jax immediately after that.

Harris halted travel Thursday after her communications director and a member of the flight crew for her travel tested positive for the virus. The campaign said Harris did not need to quarantine under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, but she paused travel for four days.

Harris said she has repeatedly tested negative for the virus.