Ready, set, vote: Early voting begins tomorrow in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. – Voters were already in line when in-person voting sites opened in Georgia and other states, Florida election supervisors are expecting crowds Monday when early voting begins in Jacksonville and most other most counties.

“It’ll be ‘Katie, bar the door’ until November third,” Duval County Supervisor Mike Hogan told News4Jax on Sunday.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, millions of Florida voters trying to avoid long lines on Election Day are expected to vote during two weeks of early voting. Hogan said masks are encouraged but not required at voting precincts, and he’s taken extra steps to ensure voting sites are thoroughly cleaned.

“We’re prepared, totally prepared,” Hogan said on The Morning Show Friday. “We have one person in each precinct that does nothing but work the sanitation areas and that means we’re going to be cleaning the contact surfaces all during the day.”

There are 20 early voting sites in Jacksonville open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday through Sunday, Nov. 1. Dozens more sites open in neighboring counties on Monday, but most end on Halloween. A few counties don’t open in-person sites until later in the week.

Hogan said typically the busiest days at early voting locations are Monday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. To reduce your wait time, he suggests casting your ballot on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday.

Anticipating the demand, St. Johns County opened more early voting sites this year.

“We have 10 locations in St. Johns County for early voting,” St. Johns Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oaks said. “We normally have seven early voting sites, so that is great for St. Johns County that we have ten locations that are going to be open for 13 days and they are all fully staffed.”

Mail-in ballot boxes

Sixteen days before Election Day, nearly 2.5 million vote-by-mail ballots have been received at elections offices around the state -- nearly the total number who voted by may in the 2016 election.

As of midday Sunday, the Duval County elections' office has already received 75,609 mail-in ballots. Hogan said last week that fewer than 1,000 of them have been flagged and the voters have been contacted about an issue with their ballot. Of those, more than 150 had been corrected and returned to his office.

Boxes specially designed for mail-in ballots will be placed at all early voting locations.

In Duval County, five of those early voting locations will offer drive-through service as well, Hogan said. The boxes will be clearly marked outside the voting location or inside, depending on the site.

“There will be two folks guarding every box, and they are plastered with stickers," Hogan said. "You’ll know them when you see them.”

Mail-in ballot drop boxes will only be available during early voting. After that time, you can either mail your ballot or drop it off at the Supervisor of Elections Office in downtown Jacksonville.

If you registered to vote by mail but would like to vote in person, you can.

“A lot of folks have asked for mail ballots just as an emergency,” Hogan said. “We’ve always allowed a person that has received a mail ballot to vote early or on Election Day. Our system is smart. It’ll only count the first ballot in."

In addition, Hogan said, through a partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars, voters will be able to drop off their mail-in ballot at Lot J during the last week of early voting, which is the week of Oct. 26.

Counting the vote

With all indications indicating record turnout and a close election, Hogan said his staff is doing everything they can to ensure that the ballot-counting process will go smoothly, but they are also preparing for what will happen when the votes are counted and ballots are potentially contested.

Remember the infamous hanging chad debacle in 2000 when rooms were crowded with people watching and questioning the outcome? With the ongoing pandemic, the elections office wants to avoid a similar situation and has already sent a list of rules to party officials about Canvassing Board observers.

The letter said all observers will be required to wear a face mask or face shield and will have their temperatures taken before they enter the room. The seats will be arranged for social distancing, which means space is limited.

“If more people wish to observe than seats are available, the observers may be asked to observe for a limited time to accommodate all persons desiring to observe,” the letter said. “Designated party/candidate representatives shall have priority seating; however they may be limited to one per party/candidate if there are more observers than space is available.”

