12 days from ‘Election Day,' 4.2 million Floridians have voted

The rush to get in ballots early shows no sign of easing. Just over one million Floridians voted during the first three days of early voting, with the number of Republicans casting ballots surpassing the number of Democrats. While that number swamped records of early voting in any previous election, it remains dwarfed by the avalanche of nearly 3.2 million mail-in ballots received as of Wednesday night.

Mail-in ballots received have surpassed the total number of received in any previous Florida election and more than 2 million ballots mailed to voters have yet to be returned.

Democrats have returned more than half-million more ballots by mail than Republicans have sent so far, but Republicans have edged Democrats in in-person voting by nearly 100,000.

Added together, 29% of Florida’s registered voters had cast ballots 12 days before the election.

Nationally, more than 45 million Americans have voted. That also represents about 29% of turnout.

Ballots submitted or voted in states that have already opened in-person early voting represent more than 28% of all registered voters and nearly 32% of all the votes cast in the 2016 presidential election, according to the United States Election Project. A few states just began reporting vote counts this week.

Americans' rush to vote is leading election experts to predict that a record 150 million votes may be cast and turnout rates could be higher than in any presidential election since 1908.

Among local counties, turnout rates are lower than the state average in Duval and Clay counties, but higher in St. Johns and Nassau counties.

Republicans have braced themselves for this early Democratic advantage for months, as they watched President Donald Trump railed against mail-in ballots and raise unfounded worries about fraud. Polling, and now early voting, suggest the rhetoric has turned his party’s rank and file away from a method of voting that, traditionally, they dominated in the weeks before Election Day.

But it does not necessarily mean Democrats will lead in votes by the time ballots are counted. Both parties anticipate a swell of Republican votes on Election Day that could, in a matter of hours, dramatically shift the dynamic.

“The Republican numbers are going to pick up,” said John Couvillon, a GOP pollster who is tracking early voting. “The question is at what velocity, and when?”

Floridians voting by mail in recent elections

Associated Press contributed to this report.