54ºF

Politics

What Florida, Georgia senators said about their party-line votes on $1.9T relief bill

News4Jax Staff

Tags: 
Politics
,
Florida
,
Georgia
,
coronavirus
Photos of U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio (Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images), Rick Scott (Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images), Jon Ossoff (Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images) and Raphael Warnock (Joshua Roberts-Pool/Getty Images). (Getty Images)

The U.S. senators from Florida and Georgia voted along party lines, like all of their fellow senators, for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that was approved by a 50-49 margin Saturday.

The measure follows five earlier ones totaling about $4 trillion that Congress has enacted since last spring and comes amid signs of a potential turnaround.

Here’s what the senators from Georgia and Florida had to say Saturday about their party-line votes:

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia

Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Florida

Scott released the following statement after Senate Democrats voted to pass the $1.9 trillion spending package, of which, Scott said, less than 10% actually goes to help fight COVID.

“Washington is completely dysfunctional. I’ve said all along that I want targeted relief for families and businesses suffering from the pandemic. That’s why Republicans just spent the entire night trying to work with Senate Democrats to get something done that will actually help Floridians and Americans across our nation who are still struggling due to COVID-19. But that’s not what the Democrats wanted. This was never about helping the American people. Instead, they’re using trillions of American taxpayer dollars, under the guise of COVID relief, to fund their liberal priorities and pay back their blue state Governor pals. They really should be ashamed of this political theater.

“Our nation is $28 trillion in debt. With the passage of this bill, Senate Democrats have increased the debt to $30 trillion, knowing that they and President Biden have no plan to address it or its devastating consequences for American families. At this rate and the direction Democrats are taking us, there is no way our nation will ever be able to pay off this unsustainable debt without significant change. It’s time to get serious about what this means for our nation moving forward. I will never stop fighting to ensure accountability to American taxpayers and get Washington’s insane spending under control.”

News4Jax is waiting on a statement/response from Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida.

Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.