Paul Renner committee hauls in $213,000

Republican Paul Renner serves was elected to the Florida House of Representatives in 2014. His 24th District includes Flagler County, St. Johns County, Putnam County and northern Volusia County.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A political committee led by incoming House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, raised $213,000 in September, a newly filed finance report shows.

The committee, known as Conservatives for Principled Leadership, had about $909,000 in cash on hand as of Sept. 30. Renner will help lead efforts to elect Republican House candidates next year and is slated to become speaker in November 2022.

Contributions to the committee last month included $50,000 from the Publix supermarket chain and $50,000 from American Integrity MGA, LLC, an insurance firm, the report shows. Also, the committee received $25,000 from Dosal Tobacco Corp.

The committee spent $30,818 in September, including a $3,000 contribution to Senate President Wilton Simpson’s campaign for agriculture commissioner.