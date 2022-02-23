Arrest made after dog found in dumpster at Jacksonville apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man accused of leaving a dog in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested.

Two weeks ago, a man was seen on surveillance video pulling a dog out of the back of a Mercedes SUV and leaving the dog in the dumpster of a Southside Jacksonville apartment complex.

On Tuesday, News4JAX learned Maurice Bates, 58, is facing a felony charge of animal cruelty.

News4JAX visited Bates’ listed address. When asked if he’d be willing to speak about the allegations, he responded, “No.”

Both of Bates’ neighbors, and his social media profile, identify him as a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant and a former Department of Defense police officer.

The arrest report states that Bates’ wife told police that she and her husband received a sickly dog from a relative and that her husband told her he took the dog to the pound. But investigators said Bates was captured on surveillance video throwing the dog into a garbage dumpster inside The Landings at Parkview apartment complex, which is 24 miles from his home.

Children passing by later heard the dog inside the dumpster and alerted their parents, who jumped in and saved the animal. People who work at the complex named her Little Mama’s and found her a new home.

Property manager Kathryn Dennis was relieved to learn an arrest was made.

“At least some justice will be done for the dog,” Dennis said. “I mean, she didn’t deserve what she got. So at least it’s been recognized.”

She also said she is thankful the security camera was rolling.

Surveillance image

“That video played a major role,” she added.

Court records show Bates was assigned a public defender to represent him in court.

In our previous story, a veterinarian determined Little Mama’s has cancer. We’ve since learned her cancer has not spread and appears to be treatable.

The owner of the apartment complex has vowed to pay for her treatment.