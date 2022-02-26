Duval GOP opens RNC Black American Community Center on Normandy Boulevard

(From left to right) Photo of Council President Sam Newby, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Council VP Terrance Freeman & Republican Nick Howland, who won the election for the City Council At-Large Group 3 seat.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On the heels of seeing a Republican elected in a special city council election this week, the Republican Party in Duval County opened its first RNC campaign office Friday.

It was a first in another way as well — the RNC Black American Community Center on Normandy Boulevard.

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel, a nationally known figure and the keynote speaker, introduced volunteers who are crucial to the RNC.

“It is really important for me that we are here, and I’m so thankful that all of you are here because this is what our party stands for,” she said.

McDaniel called the office opening essential to the GOP.

“The very first offices we have opened this year for the RNC have been in Black, Hispanic and Asian communities earlier than ever, because this is about us proving and showing that our party is showing up,” McDaniel said. “We are going to listen, and we are going to fight and earn every single vote, and we are going to deliver.”

Backing up McDaniel were the city council members atop the leadership chart in Jacksonville.

Council President Sam Newby and Council Vice President Terrance Freeman believe the office – as a place to foster conversation and education on party principles – will create a better understanding.

“And the most important thing: We want to listen, we want to see what the constituents want us to do, you know, for the city of Jacksonville and for and for the country,” Newby said.

“So the fact that we’re opening up a center in the community, to where people have questions, they can come in and really find out more about candidates like myself, get a chance to know what we stand for,” Freeman added. “I think it just makes it that much easier to open up the lines of communication.”

Black Americans often vote for Democrats, but these Black Republicans want that to change.

“For so long, the Republican Party have never really engaged the Black community here in Jacksonville, the black community — 30%. And it’s just really crazy not to engage 30% of the population,” Newby said.

A request for comment on the new center from the Duval County Democratic Party was not returned by publication of this article.