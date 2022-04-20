Wounded Warrior Project lobbies for bill to help veterans exposed to toxins while serving

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Veterans poisoned by toxic burn pits could get much-needed relief if a bill passed in the U.S. House also gets approved by the Senate.

The Wounded Warrior Project highlighted the current status of the “Honoring Our PACT Act” during a news conference on Wednesday advocating for lawmakers to finish the job and send it to the president.

“We’ve got to get it done,” WWP CEO Michael Linnington said. “The time is now to get it signed.”

Linnington said the bill is comprehensive and covers areas proposed by several previous bills. It would provide all veterans access to health care if they have an illness that can be attributed to exposure to toxins while they were deployed, including cancers and respiratory illnesses.

WWP CEO Michael Linnington highlighted the current status of the “Honoring Our PACT Act” during a news conference on Wednesday. (WJXT)

It also allows educational and other benefits for family members of veterans who become ill from toxic exposure while they are receiving treatment and recovering.

Linnington explained how toxic burn pits worked overseas. He said since there was no waste management company coming to haul away trash and waste, the military burned it in pits instead -- sometimes for days, weeks and months on end.

“A burn pit is really, think of a large field where you dig a big hole in the field -- football field size some of them -- and anything and everything that you don’t want to take with you, you put in there, you pour jet fuel on it and you set it ablaze,” he said. “What we didn’t know was we were poisoning our own bodies by doing this type of burning.”

Burn pit toxins have affected many veterans like Andrew Myatt.

“I have what’s known as B cell adult leukemia, it’s adult (acute lymphoblastic leukemia). The treatment is a three-year treatment. So, it’s eight months of very heavy chemo where you spend 100 days in the hospital. You’re hooked up to five, seven different IVs, and they punch as much poison into you as your body can handle,” Myatt said.

On top of chemotherapy, Myatt has to take multiple pills, shots and steroids daily.

“The treatment which has so many side effects to destroying your digestive system to bleaching the calcium out of your body, then it destroys your immune system,” he said.

From there Myatt developed skin cancer.

The “Honoring Our PACT Act” could give veterans poisoned by toxins while serving some much-needed relief. (WJXT)

“My first thing for this bill being passed is that veterans just have access to health care,” he said. “That they’re just able to get in, see a doctor, get checked, have access.”

The bill was passed in the House in March and is currently in the Senate, where Linnington is optimistic it will pass.

He’s hopeful he could see the president signing the bill on Memorial Day this year.