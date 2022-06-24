These companies vow to cover employee travel expenses for abortions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Several companies are vowing to cover their employees’ travel expenses for abortions amid the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe. V. Wade.

Walt Disney Co. is the latest company to announce that it will cover employee travel expenses for abortions, according to the Washington Post. In a letter sent to employees, Disney said the medical benefit will cover the cost of travel for “family planning” for any worker who cannot access care where they live, “including pregnancy-related decisions,” the Washington Post reported.

Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO also announced on Friday the company will reimburse its employees up to $4,000 towards travel expenses “to the nearest location where that care is legally available” for employees.

Ride-hailing service Lyft said its U.S. medical benefits plan includes coverage for “elective abortion and reimbursement for travel costs” if an employee must travel more than 100 miles for an in-network provider.

JPMorgan Chase is expanding its travel benefits in July to include covered service for more than 50 miles from an employee’s home. The policy will apply to U.S. employees who are enrolled in its medical plan, as well as covered partners and dependents.

Other companies include Meta, Zillow, Amazon, Starbucks, Yelp, Microsoft and more.

