Sheriff Debate Analysis: Who did the best job getting their message out?

Jordan Peterson, Associate Professor of Public Policy at Jacksonville University, joins us to discuss the debate between the candidates for Jacksonville's next sheriff and whether any of their proposed policies stood out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the five candidates who want to tackle Jacksonville’s biggest law enforcement issues squared off Wednesday night on Channel 4, an analyst with the Jacksonville Public Policy Institute shared what he considered the biggest takeaways from the debate.

Violent crime, murder, building trust and transparency. Those seemed to be the biggest issues facing Jacksonville when you listened to the debate hosted by the Jacksonville Public Policy Institute and News4JAX.

The field of five candidates who want to succeed Sheriff Mike Williams and tackle those problems include Lakesha Burton, Wayne Clark, Tony Cummings, Ken Jefferson and T.K. Waters.

Jacksonville residents made it clear to the candidates they are looking for new ways to stem the growing tide of violence and murder.

Jordan Peterson with the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute weighed in on The Morning Show on Thursday.

“I heard more from the Democratic candidates for sheriff than I did from T.K. Waters, the Republican candidate. It seemed to me that the line from T.K. Waters -- which makes sense, as a co-partisan of the sheriffs in the city for the past 18 years to say that things aren’t really going that badly -- ‘It’s more or less OK. Officer-involved shootings aren’t a big problem,’” Peterson said. “Whereas the Democratic candidates were ready to emphasize community policing and trying to do outreach. And even saw some pretty I think radical reform suggestions from Tony Cummings, who suggested having a public accountability officer in the sheriff’s office itself to monitor what’s going on.”

Peterson said all the participants agreed more needs to be done to tackle the growing issue of gun violence. And in the end, he thought Burton gained the most ground in the forum.

“I would say Burton did the best job getting her message out, making herself known to the community and letting everyone know that she stands for change at a time when the public broadly has a relatively large appetite for change,” Peterson said.

For the candidates, it seems violent crime and race relations are among the biggest issues facing Jacksonville.

The special election is set for Aug. 23. If the top finisher does not receive 50% plus one vote, there will be a runoff on Nov. 8. The winner will take office right away and serve the remainder of Williams’ term, which ends in 2023.

A March 21 primary and May 16 general election for a four-year term are slated for next year.