Congress could offer lifeline to veterans in need of financial help

When Congress returns from summer recess, veterans’ groups are hopeful a sweeping bill will be passed sending full disability and retirement pay to 50,000 combat veterans.

David Guzman’s life was forever changed when a roadside bomb hit his convoy in Iraq in 2004.

“When I was laying on the ground, I just, you know, I kissed my crucifix and started saying my guardian angel prayer,” Guzman recalled.

He was forced to medically retire from the army after 16 years, four years shy of when he would have been eligible for full retirement and full disability pay.

“I was frustrated. I was mad at the Army because here I was, you know, severe injury, but there was no financial help whatsoever,” Guzman said.

Guzman lost the use of his right leg and sustained a traumatic brain injury in the IED blast.

He now receives about $400 a month in benefits, which is a financial strain for the married father of two who isn’t able to work due to his injuries.

“Financially, it just set us back, you know, until we were able to get my claim approved VA disability but back then it was the bare minimum,” Guzman said.

Now, Congress is considering a bill that would help veterans, like Guzman.

The “Maj. Richard Star Act” would allow more disabled veterans to receive full retirement and full disability pay regardless of how many years they served.

Current law requires 20 years of service for complete benefits.

The legislation is named for Army Maj. Richard Star, who passed away last year from Stage 4 lung cancer.

“I’m always hopeful that Congress is going to recognize and do the right thing,” said Jose Ramos with Wounded Warrior Project.

But veterans’ groups say the clock is ticking for Congress to act.

“If we don’t successfully get it done, they will have to start from scratch next year,” Ramos said.

Guzman said full benefits is simply a way to fully honor veterans for their continued sacrifice and the long road ahead.

“It would give us our dignity or feeling honored feeling proud of our country for what we did is not, you know, it wasn’t in vain,” Guzman said.

Maj. Richard Star is expected to be interred at Arlington National Cemetery on Sept. 13. He is survived by his wife and two daughters.