Political analyst calls Jacksonville mayoral race 1 of the most negative in recent history

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Voters are about a month away from heading to the polls to select new city officials, including the tense race for Jacksonville mayor, and some are exhausted at the back-and-forth between candidates.

While various attack ads have been what some might call relentless, many voters have expressed the desire for candidates to focus on the issues over the personal attacks.

Recent attack ads suggest a heated race between Republicans LeAnna Cumber and Danial Davis. The ads have been running for over a month, and now the latest ads emerging on the airwaves are from Republican Al Ferraro, Democrat Audrey Gibson and Democrat Donna Deegan’s campaigns, which show the candidates introducing themselves and talking about their platforms.

Christine Michel told News4JAX that, as a voter, it’s been challenging to find information on issues important to her.

LINK: 2023 Voter’s Guide for Municipal Elections

“They talk about stuff that doesn’t really matter to regular, everyday people. They don’t address those relations. They talk about little issues that they may have with that person … instead of focusing on the things that are actually going to affect my day-to-day life. So, that’s the sad part is that they don’t ever focus on stuff that really matters in the end,” Michel said.

News4JAX political analyst Rick Mullaney, of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute, said this race has been one of the most negative in recent history.

“We’ve had negative campaigning. I’m surprised it’s gone so far. I think most of the people of Jacksonville believe it’s gotten too personal — and it’s gone too far,” Mullaney said. “What they really want to hear about the issues facing Jacksonville and our future. That’s what our debate on March 8 is going to be about.”

RELATED | Vote 2023: News4JAX hosts mayoral debate at Jacksonville University

“I have five kids and it makes me really sad to see where this is all going right now. Nobody seems to be super honest with you. They evade questions,” voter Colleen Tucker said.

Mullaney believes the debate is important because it gives candidates time to talk about issues and not trash each other.

Vote-by-mail ballots have been sent out. As of now, over 7,000 have been returned out of the 40,000 ballots requested.

Early voting starts on March 6 and the general election is on March 21.

The Jacksonville mayoral debate is Wednesday, March 8 at 8 p.m. on Channel 4, News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.