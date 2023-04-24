Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK – Fox News announced Monday morning that the network and Tucker Carlson parted ways.

The statement says:

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

This comes a week after Fox News agreed to pay nearly $800 million to settle a lawsuit over its airing of 2020 election lies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.