Fox News and Tucker Carlson part ways

Fox News Media thanked him for his service to the network as a host and contributor

David Bauder

Associated Press

FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio on March 2, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK – Fox News announced Monday morning that the network and Tucker Carlson parted ways.

The statement says:

FOX News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways. We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor. Mr. Carlson’s last program was Friday April 21st. Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named.

This comes a week after Fox News agreed to pay nearly $800 million to settle a lawsuit over its airing of 2020 election lies.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.