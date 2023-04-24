CNN and Don Lemon have parted ways

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Don Lemon arrives at the 2019 RFK Ripple of Hope Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on December 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – CNN announced Monday morning that the network has parted ways with Don Lemon. CNN said Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years.

CNN said, “We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors.”

Meantime, Lemon released this statement on Twitter. In it, he said he is “stunned” and was terminated.

CNN responded to Lemon’s claims, saying: “He was offered an opportunity to meet with management,” but opted to release a statement on Twitter.

Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate. He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter. — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) April 24, 2023

Earlier today, Fox News announced it’s parted ways with anchor and host, Tucker Carlson.

This is a developing story and will be updated.