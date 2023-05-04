Florida Republicans pass bill targeting ‘DEI’ efforts on university, college campuses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Republicans on Wednesday approved a bill to ban diversity programs in colleges. The proposal was given final passage by the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.

The state’s Legislative session, scheduled to end this week, has been dominated by divisive cultural issues, with Republican allies of DeSantis approving his priority bills on sexual orientation, gender identity, race and education that are expected to aid the governor in his presidential bid, which he is expected to announce in the coming weeks.

Among those priority bills, Republicans in the House gave final passage to a bill that bans colleges from using state or federal funding for diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The Republican-controlled House voted 81-34 along party lines to pass the bill, which the Senate approved 27-12 last week.

Such initiatives, sometimes referred to as DEI, have come under increasing criticism from Republicans who argue the programs are racially divisive.

Republican lawmakers in at least a dozen states have proposed more than 30 bills this year targeting diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in higher education, an Associated Press analysis found using the bill-tracking software Plural.

“They want rote belief in the same thing. They say they want inclusion, but they don’t unless you believe what they believe," said Rep. Randy Fine, a Republican. “These programs are being used all over the country. Imagine how great our universities will be when we are the only ones who are not.”

But bill critics said diversity, equity and inclusion efforts are important and that the legislation will drive away top faculty members and students.

“This attack on higher education is hurting Florida’s brand,” House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, said. “We have a very good higher-education system with lower costs than many other states. But these radical changes risk throwing our colleges and universities into chaos.”

But House bill sponsor Alex Andrade, R-Pensacola, said the initiatives hurt schools and students.

“DEI’s intellectual fragility makes campuses less safe, less intelligent and less free for the students who should be learning to think for themselves,” Andrade said.

In the statehouse, Democrats, who have no power to stop the Republican legislation, have increasingly begun to vent over the rightward shift in policy emanating from the GOP.

“The message that resonates from this chamber over the last few years is one of hate and exclusion and punishment,” said Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo. “There is very little grace and very little compassion.”

The bill that passed Wednesday includes a series of higher-education changes. For instance, it would require the State Board of Education and state university system’s Board of Governors to appoint faculty committees that would review general-education core courses. Those reviews could lead to the “removal, alignment, realignment, or addition” of courses based on various criteria in the bill.

___

Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg, Florida, contributed to this report.