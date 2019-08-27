Effort to call special session on gun control in Florida fails

News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - The Florida Legislature will not return to the Capitol this year for a special session on guns.

Florida Democrats had hoped to call lawmakers back to talk about stronger background checks and red flag laws.



"We would like to strengthen those laws and allow families to also petition the courts in addition to law enforcement," said Kate Kyle, with Moms Demand Action.

While members had until the end of Tuesday to respond, it appeared the effort failed to win the support of three-fifths of the members. At the close of business Monday, 19 of 40 senators and 62 of 120 House members had said no to a special session on guns.

The failure came as no surprise to National Rifle Association lobbyist Marion Hammer.

"They simply wanted to create an opportunity for political grandstanding," Hammer said.

So the state's gun control advocates are shifting their attention to Washington. Ads set to appear in the Fort Meyers and Miami markets target U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, urging the two Florida Republicans to support tougher background checks and red flag laws.

The ads are part of a $350,000 national television campaign backed by the group Everytown for Gun Safety.

But U.S. Rep. Neal Dunn, R-District 2, is skeptical Washington is in a position to act on gun legislation. Dunn said he believes it's not the laws that are broken, but enforcement.

"We already have laws that say this guy shouldn't own guns, this guy needs to be Baker Acted, and it isn't even being done," Dunn said. "So we don't have a measurable place to start with the laws that we actually have on the books."

While gun control advocates hope to change the minds of Florida's members of Congress, state Democrats still plan to file gun control legislation for the regular session in January and the Senate president has promised a thorough discussion.

