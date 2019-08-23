Lawmakers on brink of rejecting special session on gun violence

News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Republican legislators moved closer to rejecting House Democrats' efforts to call state lawmakers back to Tallahassee for a special session on gun violence, according to a tally released by the Department of State Thursday evening.

The Democrats, who are outnumbered in both the House and Senate, need 60 percent approval from each chamber for a special session to be called.

Two days after voting began, lawmakers remained split along party lines, the latest polling showed. Fifteen Republicans in the 40-member Senate rejected the call, while five Democrats voted in support.

In the 120-member House, 44 Republicans said "no" to a special session, while 27 Democrats cast favorable votes.

With Republicans dominating both chambers, 49 votes against in the House or 17 in the Senate would kill the effort. Lawmakers have until Tuesday to submit their votes.

Both Senate President Bill Galvano, R-Bradenton, and House Speaker José Oliva, R-Miami Lakes, submitted their opposition to the proposal.

The House Democrats launched the demand for the special session in the wake of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, earlier this month.

The House Democrats are seeking background checks for the transfer of all firearms, prohibitions on the sale and possession of large-capacity magazines, revisions to requirements about in-home weapon storage, an expansion of the state's "red-flag" law that allows judges to order the removal of guns from individuals who pose a danger to themselves or others, and the creation of an "Urban Core Gun Violence Task Force."

