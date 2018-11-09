Rick Scott: 'Unethical liberals' trying to 'steal election'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Governor Rick Scott announced Thursday that he and the National Republican Senatorial Committee plan to sue the Broward County elections supervisor over ballot counting.

The move came as the number of ballots separating Scott from Sen. Bill Nelson in the Senate race continues to shrink.

​

"Every Floridian should be concerned there may be rampant fraud happening in Palm Beach and Broward counties," Scott said.

Scott said there is a "lack of transparency" that "raises concerns." He is demanding access to public records and an emergency hearing as the votes must be certified by noon Saturday.

"It has been over 48 hours since the polls closed and Broward and Palm Beach counties are still finding and counting ballots," Scott said. "The people of Florida deserve fairness and transparency, and the supervisors are failing to give it to us."

DOCUMENT: Gov. Scott, NRSC file public records lawsuit

UNCUT: Gov. Scott announces lawsuit against elections supervisor

The lawsuit also alleges Brenda Snipes, the elections supervisor, failed to provide information about outstanding ballots that have yet to be tabulated. Scott said Snipes has a history of acting in "absolute bad faith."

"We've all seen the incompetence and irregularities in vote tabulations in Broward and Palm Beach for years. Well, here we go again," Scott said. "I will not sit idly by while unethical liberals try to steal this election from the great people of Florida."

No one answered at Snipes' office late Thursday. Nelson campaign spokesman Dan McLaughlin issued a statement saying that all votes should be counted accurately and that Scott's action "appears to be politically motivated and borne out of desperation."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.