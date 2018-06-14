1 of 2 indicted Jacksonville City Council members to get public defender

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Indicted Jacksonville City Council member Reggie Brown told a federal judge Thursday morning that he's broke and will need a public defender to represent him.

Nearly two weeks after Reggie Brown and fellow council member Katrina Brown were suspended by the governor following a federal money laundering indictment, the two appeared in court Thursday for a status hearing.

The Browns, who share a last name but are not related, arrived separately at the federal courthouse, where they learned they will be arraigned at 2 p.m. next Thursday.

Katrina Brown has said she will be represented by former federal prosecutor Curtis Fallgatter, who appeared with her Thursday, but they are still working out the logistics. Fallgatter told the judge it will all be settled ahead of a planned early August trial date.

Reggie Brown told the judge that he can not afford representation, and the judge said he will be appointed an attorney. He should learn Monday who will represent him.

A 38-count indictment unsealed in late May accuses the Browns of using Katrina Brown's family barbecue businesses and a business set up by Reggie Brown to submit fake invoices to their lender for services the businesses had not provided.

Federal prosecutors said the businesses handled nearly $3 million in federal and city loans and grants and that the Browns used the money for personal use and hid the paper trail.

Katrina Brown is named in 37 counts, including conspiracy, mail and wire fraud and attempted bank fraud. She could face up to 720 years in federal prison and $12,250,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

Reggie Brown is named in 34 counts, including conspiracy, mail and wire fraud, and a tax charge. He could face up to 601 years in prison and $8,275,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.

The work usually done by the suspended City Council members, who serve District 8 and District 10, has been divided up among the other council members. At-large Councilman Samuel Newby is taking over District 8, and at-large Councilwoman Anna Lopez-Brosche is taking over District 10, until Gov. Rick Scott appoints replacements for the Browns.

Dozens of men and women have applied to be considered for the appointments. The replacements would likely serve until the Browns' terms end June 30, 2019, or the federal investigation ends, whichever comes first.

