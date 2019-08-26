Rep. Daniels tees up House re-election bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Rep. Kimberly Daniels, D-Jacksonville, is planning to seek a third term in the Florida House. Daniels opened a campaign account Friday to run in 2020 in Duval County’s House District 14, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Daniels was first elected to the seat in 2016 and was re-elected in 2018, collecting 54.5 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary. She did not face a general-election opponent.

Daniels is the only candidate who has opened a campaign account for the race in 2020, according to the Division of Elections.

Also in recent days, two freshman House Republicans have drawn Democratic challengers.

Democrat Mamie “Dee” Melvin opened a campaign account to challenge Rep. Brett Hage, R-Oxford, in House District 33, which is made up of Sumter County and parts of Lake and Marion counties. Hage had raised $25,500 for his re-election campaign as of July 31, finance reports show.

Meanwhile, Democrat Brian Staver has opened an account to run in 2020 against Rep. Randy Maggard, R-Dade City, in Pasco County’s House District 38. Maggard, who won a June special election for the seat, opened a campaign account Aug. 1 to seek a full term in 2020.

News Service of Florida