State Rep. Jason Fischer prepares for 2020 re-election bid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - After winning re-election this month, Republican House members Jason Fischer and Randy Fine have taken the first formal step toward running again in 2020.

Fischer, R-Jacksonville, opened a campaign account Monday to run again in Duval County’s House District 16, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Fischer captured 58.5 percent of the vote in the Nov. 6 election as he defeated Democrat Ken Organes.

Meanwhile, Fine, R-Palm Bay, opened an account to run again in Brevard County’s House District 53. Fine on Nov. 6 won 55.1 percent of the vote in defeating Democrat Phil Moore.

News Service of Florida