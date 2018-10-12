Principal: Metal detector searches at Mandarin High after 2nd threat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A text exchange suggesting a possible shooting at Mandarin High School has prompted an increase in security a day after the school was evacuated for hours because of a bomb threat posted on social media.

Principal John Kniseley sent out a robocall to parents Friday morning, saying that students would be searched with metal detector wands as they entered school Friday.

Kniseley thanked the student who alerted authorities to the text exchange but said the source of the threat had not been identified.

"We have no plans at this time to evacuate the building or anything of that nature based on the information currently available to us," Kniseley said in the message. "I can fully understand the impact these situations are having on you and your children. If you choose to be absent today, please know that with parent or guardian permission, it will be considered an excused absence."

The security change came a day after students at the high school spent hours in the football stadium Thursday because of a threat that had been posted to social media.

It wasn't clear precisely when the threat was made, and a robocall from Kniseley alerted parents. The Duval County School district posted on its website:

A bomb threat specific to Mandarin High School was received earlier. Working with law enforcement partners, it was determined that the school was safe to open this morning.

Nothing dangerous was located, officials said.

Students were released 20 minutes before the school's normal dismissal time. Parents told News4Jax the students were on the field in the bleachers for about five hours, and some of the parents were frustrated.

Sky4 flew over the stadium and captured video of someone being put on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. A spokesperson for the Duval County School District confirmed at least one person was hospitalized.

In a call to parents, Superintendent Diana Greene apologized on behalf of the School District.

Hello parents of Mandarin High School. This is School Superintendent Diana Greene. I wanted to call and acknowledge that today was a stressful day for all in the Mandarin High School community, and I want to apologize to you and to your children that things did not go as smoothly as we would have preferred them to go. In such situations, it is often difficult to anticipate how events will unfold. We have already conducted a debriefing with staff, and we realize there were key places throughout the situation where we should have done better. I do want to commend the teachers, students and school administration at the school. Under very difficult circumstances, they were truly amazing. While today was not our best day as a school district, we will use what we learned to be better in the future. Thank you again for the way that you and your students handled all of this, and we look forward hopefully to a normal school day tomorrow.

Many students told News4Jax they thought school administrators did the best they could, however, there were mixed stories on food and water. Some said they had both, others said they ran out. That was not immediately confirmed.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.