Raising awareness for domestic violence against men

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The John J. Rhoden Foundation will host a 5K this weekend to raise awareness about domestic violence against men.

The foundation was started last year by Jeff and Amy Rhoden. Their son, John, died after suffering several years of domestic abuse.

"Men don't want to talk about it, men just deal with it and we didn't know the severity until he actually came to us with it," explained Amy Rhoden.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in every 4 men are abused by their intimate partner.

The 5K will raise money for the foundation to provide shelter, food, legal assistance and professional counseling to men who need help.

"We're hoping to give them a voice to help them realize they have a voice, that this is not a unique situation as it seems to be to them," said Rhoden.

The race is Saturday, October 19th from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Douglas C. Crane Park near the boat ramp, 1000 Shore Drive, St. Augustine. There will be a half-mile kids costume fun run starting at 8. The 5K will start at 8:30. To register, click here.

If you or a loved one are a victim of domestic violence, the John J. Rhoden Foundation contact is (904) 429-5996.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.