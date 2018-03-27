Rattlesnake encounter: What do you do?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Snakes are no strangers to Florida, but for some people it's rare to come across one. If it happens, it never hurts to be prepared.

On Sunday, a viewer in Oakleaf sent photos after she and some friends came across a six-foot-long eastern diamondback rattlesnake in an open field. The venomous reptile kept to itself and was later seen slithering away.

It brought some viewers to the question: What is the best thing to do when coming face-to-face with a poisonous snake?

News4Jax reporter Vic Micolucci visited the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on Tuesday and spoke with Emily Fyfe, the zoo's senior herpetology keeper, via Facebook Live about how to handle an encounter.

Q: When coming across a snake, some might say 'this is native to Florida, leave it alone' while others might say 'kill it, this is a threat.' What's the correct move?

Fyfe: "These guys (snakes) are a native species to Florida. They're very essential to our ecosystem; they help control rodent populations. Rodents carry ticks and other insects that can cause disease to people...

"Most snakes are not going to cause people harm. The only time they are going to hurt or bite someone is if that person is physically trying to move them or physically trying to hurt them in some way."

Q: I notice you're not hearing the rattlers. Why is that?

Fyfe: "Some rattlesnakes will not rattle before they bite, and that's probably if you startle them; for instance if you're walking in the woods, you step on one, you may not give them the chance to feel threatened. Rattles are also very fragile so a lot of times when they are rattling them they can break."

Q: You saw the photos and video from the other day, is that common for you to see?

Fyfe: "Usually you're not going to see diamondbacks on the move like that. Usually, what they're going to do is what these guys are doing right now - sitting in a tight coil."

