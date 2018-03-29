Convicted sex offender charged in 2006 rape in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mikel McClusky goes from prison to the Duval County jail as the Florida Department of Law Enforcement makes another arrest while processing a backlog of rape kits.

According to the arrest warrant, in 2006, McClusky, 48, was driving in Arlington, and picked up a woman. They went to a vacant home, where they drank and smoked marijuana. He then forced himself on her, and dropped her off at a convenience store.

McClusky is a registered sex offender who had just served six years in prison for a 2012 conviction of lewd and lascivious battery.

The DNA evidence from the 2006 rape came back last year and that's when the state attorney's office put a hold on McClusky, so he wouldn't be set free.

He has a 1997 conviction in Nebraska for child molestation.

The state attorney's office has now filed a petition to have McClusky declared a violent sexual predator.

The petition says McClusky “suffers from a mental abnormality and/or personality disorder which makes him likely to engage in acts of sexual violence if not confined in a secure facility for long term care, control and treatment.”

If granted by a judge, it would mean McClusky, would be placed in civil confinement with DCF, if he’s ever released from jail or prison again.

He's jailed in Jacksonville on a $500,000 bond on the 2006 rape charges.

