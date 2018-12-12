Move over, reindeer. 'Reingators' are the new holiday decoration.

Check out the “antlers” on the “Reingators”

MORGAN CITY, La. - Move over, reindeer. There's a new animal pulling Santa's sleigh this year, and it's got something of a Cajun twist.

At least that's the case in Louisiana, where one man's elaborate and eccentric Christmas display has gone viral: Mr. Claus on a boat hitched to what can only be called "reingators."

Robbie Keller LeBlanc posted photos of the display that features Santa riding on a shrimp boat with a pack of white alligators leading the way. Instead the antlers, the gators are wearing crabs.

"There are no words for how wonderful this is. Thank you Lee Romaire for giving back to your community. The craftsmanship is incredible. I just love the 'antlers' on the 'Reingators'!"

The post was shared more than 19,000 times.

Lee Romaire, owner of a Hollywood special effects studio, told Fox 8 he wanted to go big this year.

“You know, I just wanted to do something great for the community," Romaire said. "I’ve had such a great life and I’ve had such a great start, and it all started here. So why not do something you know for the city of Morgan City.”

