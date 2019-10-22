Report details horrific deaths of Marion County mother, her 4 children

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - New documents obtained Monday by News4Jax reveal the gruesome details in the deaths of Casei Jones and her four children.

The woman's husband, Michael Jones, is accused in their deaths. He is scheduled appear before a judge Tuesday to be arraigned on the children's deaths.

According to the hundreds of pages of documents from the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Michael Jones told detectives he killed his wife on July 10. He claimed she called him at work, accusing him of cheating.

The report states when Michael Jones came home, he said his wife wouldn't leave him alone. Jones claimed his wife grabbed a baseball bat, he got hold of it, then told detectives he continuously hit Casei Jones

According to the report, Michael Jones then put his wife's body in a tote, placing it in their bedroom closet.

Michael Jones told detectives he was "in it" and had to keep up the persona that Casei Jones was still alive.

Following Casei Jones death, the report reveals Michael Jones arranged to have the children either stay with their biological father or their grandmother. Deputies said Michael Jones admitted he would text and message family members on Casei Jones' phone, pretending to be her.

In mid-August, deputies said Michael Jones killed the two boys. The report said he told detectives he choked Cameron Bowers first, then drowned Preston Bowers in the bathtub the next night.

According to the report, a few days later, Michael Jones told detectives he went to the Belleview City Hall to turn himself in, but couldn't work up the courage.

That night, the report states, Michael Jones killed Mercalli and Aiyana Jones by separately drowning them in a bath tub. Investigators said he eventually drove to Southeast Georgia where he dumped the bodies of the children in the woods.

Michael Jones then got into a crash and called 911. Deputies said he then told them he killed his wife, and her body was found in his van.

Marion Co. Sheriff's Office via CNN Michael Jones

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.