6 restaurants forced to shut down temporarily

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The search for a perfect score wasn't an easy task in this week's Restaurant Report.

Over the past two weeks, six restaurants were forced to temporarily shut down for serious violations.

In Lake City where Two Fat Guys Burgers and Fries failed a surprise inspection. State records show a High Priority Violation issued for rodent droppings. They were found in the following locations:

1 rodent dropping on piece of wood attached to wall to right of upright reach-in freezer in storage room behind cook line

At least 10 rodent droppings (other debris present) on floor underneath piece of wood

2 rodent droppings on floor to left of upright reach-in freezer

1 rodent dropping on ground across from reach-in freezer behind insulated cooler under bottom shelf of storage room

A Basic Violation was issued for:

Floor in storage room soiled with wood debris and some pieces of plastic to right of upright reach-in freezer

Floor of hall with chemicals next to storage room soiled with debris

Accumulation of grease and food debris behind fryer an cook line

Accumulation of trash and some mold like substance on floor under back bar ice bin

Floor in kitchen in need of repair

Laminate worn to concrete

The restaurant reopened after the rodent droppings were swept away. A time extension was given to repair the damages.

The Holiday Inn & Suites on Ponce De Leon Blvd. in St. Augustine had to turn away hungry guests on May 9th. According to this inspection report, High Priority Violations were issued for:

6 small flies at hand washing sink in bar area

7 large flies on coffee pitchers above hand washing sink at bar

7 small flies at entrance of kitchen

5 flies above make table

3 flies by mop sink

3 live roaches on left wall at door to kitchen above and below food prep table

1 dead roach on floor on left side of stove

2 dead roaches on the left side of walk in cooler on floor

It took a day for the kitchen to reopen and meet inspection standards.

It was double trouble for the owner of Tunis Seafood Wings and Subs. The restaurant has three locations -- two which faced emergency closures. The restaurant on Soutel Drive was cited an Intermediate Violation for:

No hand wash sink for employees- Plans indicates three hand wash sinks for establishment. Observed two of these completely missing in kitchen area. Another hand wash sink is detached from wall near three compartment sink with no water supply. Also observed inoperable hand wash sink installed near drive thru window which is not on plans.

A Basic Violation was issued for:

No hand washing sign provided at a hand sink used by food employees. Hand wash sign missing at inoperable hand wash sink near drive thru window

Inspectors at the Tunis on Emerson Street issued High Priority Violations for:

More than 15 flies present under three compartment sink and at mop sink

Waste water from three compartment sink backing up inside floor drain in front of three compartment sink when water is on at three compartment sink.

Drain plumbing pipes from three compartment sink draining into mop sink.

Sewage draining onto ground outside establishment near rear door.

Both restaurants reopened in just hours.

At the Chomp Chomp Restaurant on Herschel Street, the kitchen closed for a few hours after a High Priority Violation was issued for:

7 rodent droppings on top of hot water heater

Approximately 13 rodent droppings on ledge in kitchen where spices are stored

The report shows the manager had staff immediately start cleaning areas where droppings were observed.

Hop Shing on North Main Street in Panama Park was also served with a brief closure after a High Priority Violation for:

5 rodent droppings on dry storage shelf next to container of flour and sugar

19 rodent droppings on floor in room where mop sink is stored

30 rodent droppings near hot water heater

25 rodent droppings on bottom shelf of prep table where seasonings are stored at end of cooks line

8 rodent droppings on shelf where sauces are stored behind steam table

15 rodent droppings on table near cordless phone

A follow-up inspection showed the restaurant was back in compliance that same day.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.