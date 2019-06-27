Restaurant Reports

Crane Ramen releases summer menu inspired by Jacksonville sports teams

By Crystal Chen - Assignment editor/reporter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hungry sports fans, this Restaurant Report is for you. 

Chef Steve, with Crane Ramen on Park Street in Five Points, is releasing a summer menu inspired by all your favorite Jacksonville teams. 

The "Suns Out Buns Out" summer promo features eight special steamed buns filled with ingredients such as Mayport shrimp for the Jumbo Shrimp or fried sardines for the Armada.

Find them every Wednesday and Thursday, starting at $7 for two buns, throughout the summer.

Week 1 June 26/27 Armada

Fried sardine with beurre blanc espuma

Week 2 July 10/11 New Jax City

Confit lemon and blue crab with fried crunchy crab toppings

Week 3 July 17/18 Sharks

Gumbo bun

Week 4 July 24/25 Jumbo Shrimp

Mayport shrimp burger with tomato marmalade  

Week 5 July 31/Aug. 1 Axemen

Jacksonville “Hot Chicken” with sweet coleslaw   

Week 6 Aug. 7/8 Icemen

Roast beef with caramelized onions and parmesan cheese

Week 7 Aug. 14/15 Jaguars

Fried pork belly with oxtail gravy 

Week 8 Aug. 21/22 Giants

Duck confit with avocado

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.