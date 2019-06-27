Crane Ramen releases summer menu inspired by Jacksonville sports teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hungry sports fans, this Restaurant Report is for you.
Chef Steve, with Crane Ramen on Park Street in Five Points, is releasing a summer menu inspired by all your favorite Jacksonville teams.
The "Suns Out Buns Out" summer promo features eight special steamed buns filled with ingredients such as Mayport shrimp for the Jumbo Shrimp or fried sardines for the Armada.
Find them every Wednesday and Thursday, starting at $7 for two buns, throughout the summer.
|Week 1
|June 26/27
|Armada
|
Fried sardine with beurre blanc espuma
|Week 2
|July 10/11
|New Jax City
|
Confit lemon and blue crab with fried crunchy crab toppings
|Week 3
|July 17/18
|Sharks
|
Gumbo bun
|Week 4
|July 24/25
|Jumbo Shrimp
|
Mayport shrimp burger with tomato marmalade
|Week 5
|July 31/Aug. 1
|Axemen
|
Jacksonville “Hot Chicken” with sweet coleslaw
|Week 6
|Aug. 7/8
|Icemen
|
Roast beef with caramelized onions and parmesan cheese
|Week 7
|Aug. 14/15
|Jaguars
|
Fried pork belly with oxtail gravy
|Week 8
|Aug. 21/22
|Giants
|
Duck confit with avocado
