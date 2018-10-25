Critical violations found in restaurants around First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lack of soap, paper towels, and proper pest control were some of the critical violations health inspectors found in restaurants around the First Coast last week.

Hoot Owl Farm House

An emergency closure was ordered in Putnam County at the Hoot Owl Farm House on Reid Street in Palatka. The ice cream parlor has rave reviews from customers on Trip Advisor but an inspector said six live roaches were found last week- leading to an emergency closure. The report also cited the business for an employee who failed to wash their hands before putting on gloves. This is a critical violation. The restaurant reopened the next day after meeting inspection standards.

J-Ville Crab Shack No. 3

In Duval County, health inspectors forced the J-Ville Crab Shack No. 3 on Edgewood Ave to briefly shut down. It's the restaurant's first closure since 2016, according to state records. During the inspectors visit last week, 15 live roaches, more than a dozen dead roaches and two flies were in the kitchen. The had other violations that included missing paper towels at the sink and an employee washing their hands without any soap, then drying his hands on his pants. The restaurant is back open and in compliance.

