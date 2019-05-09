Damaged walls, pests found in 3 restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you're wondering how well your favorite restaurant did on its latest health inspection, we're getting the answers in this week's Restaurant Report.

On Jacksonville's Northside, Magic Wings and Things on Biscayne Boulevard claims its wings are magically delicious. Inspectors found five high-priority violations that say otherwise. The restaurant shut down briefly last week. Inspectors said dead roaches were found on a bottle of sauce, under the drink machine and in the storage room. 13 live roaches and flies were also spotted in the kitchen. The business reopened and met state standards after two more visits from inspectors.

Breakfast at the Super 8 hotel in Lake City was put on hold following a surprise inspection. Records show more than a dozen rodent droppings throughout the kitchen, banquet area and storage space.

Two basic violations were served for a hole on the wall outside the kitchen and a dead bug that had to be swept up. It was a quick and easy fix for the crew. Inspectors found zero violations during a follow-up inspection, and the kitchen reopened that same day.

Inspectors briefly shut down the Hardee's at 2399 Southwest Baya Drive in Lake City. Records show a fly near the chicken fry station, two dead roaches and one egg casing on the kitchen floor. Rodents had also chewed through foam pieces behind the air conditioning units. The restaurant was approved to reopen later that day once it was clear of any high-priority violations.

