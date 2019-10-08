Derby House Diner closes less than 2 weeks after grand opening

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Less than two weeks after celebrating its grand opening, Derby House Diner in Five Points is closing its doors.

The restaurant at the corner of Park and Margaret streets opened in mid-June after months of extensive renovations. Despite several good reviews on Facebook, the owner announced the diner would be closing due to low revenue.

This isn't the first time the community has had to say farewell to the corner restaurant. The restaurant was formerly known as Derby on Park -- an iconic diner that sat on Park Street for 60 years. When it closed its doors and was bought out in January, the new owners tried to keep the diner-esque vibe with menu classics like Reuben sandwiches, fried chicken and meatloaf.

