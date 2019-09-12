Fly infestation leads to brief restaurant closure in Oak Hill

In this week's Restaurant Report, health inspectors led the way down to Jacksonville's Oak Hill neighborhood where they landed on a number of surprises at the Sonic Drive-In.

State records show a fly infestation caused the fast-food chain on 103rd Street to briefly shut down. Inspectors said nearly 70 small flies were buzzing around the kitchen. Two dead roaches were spotted near the restroom and the cook was cited for not washing his hands properly. The drive-in was back open the next day after it passed two follow-up inspections.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORT:

Sonic Drive-In

Ho Ho Chinese Restaurant

Dozens of rodent droppings led to an emergency closure at the Ho Ho Chinese Restaurant on Lem Turner Road. Inspectors found the droppings near the kitchen freezers and on the register countertop. Basic violations, such as fortune cookies stored on the floor and raw shrimp stored over french fries were corrected with the inspector on-site. The restaurant reopened the following day after passing a follow-up inspection.

