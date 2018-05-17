FSCJ opens new restaurant in downtown Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Downtown has a new restaurant and local FSCJ graduates and students are running the kitchen. 20 West Café opened up on West Adams street nearly two months ago and it's all about fresh farm to table creative food that will always keep you guessing.

FSCJ has a reputation when it comes to its culinary department and now you can taste and see for yourself. 20 West Café is open for business and you see the creativity when you walk through the door.

"Just like you did they walk in and they go whoa this is awesome," says Rick McDonald, General Manager.

McDonald is a former teacher at the college, but everyone else from the head chef to hostesses are either graduates or students.

"Everyone has a passion for it and when someone has a passion it's easy to lead them," says, head chef, Brett Cromer.

Cromer runs the kitchen and loves to see students experiment and create something delicious.

"That's what keeps me in the kitchen is being creative getting to play around with food make new foods and I like to give everyone the opportunity, have everyone here to have the same experience," says Cromer.

Cauliflower steak, coffee rubbed salmon and purple rice grits are just some of the choices with unique flavor combinations. Students are told to make something creative and then get the chance to make it a hit. Like Sasha Greenwald, an FSCJ intern, who now has a secret sauce on the menu.

"Chef told me, Sasha can you make me a tzatziki sauce so I did. It's typical Israeli less typical American. There are fresh ingredients that's what makes it shine," says Greenwald.

20 West Cafe is open Monday through Friday for breakfast and lunch and the menu is always changing based on what's fresh and what the chefs come up with that's tasty. One thing that doesn't change is the rules in the kitchen. Cromer says food safety and kitchen cleanliness always come first.

"It's extremely easy for us. Everybody in here has been through food safety and sanitation. everyone here is actually a food safety manager. They've all passed the tests to be able to handle it," says Cromer.

When the culinary department moved to the downtown campus it was also an opportunity to put the students to work and invest in the business of downtown Jacksonville.

"Ordering, purchasing, marketing we have hospitality interns that started our facebook, twitter and all those thing that I don't know anything about," says McDonald.

