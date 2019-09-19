Good or gross? Health inspectors find both in area restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - In this week's Restaurant Report, we're giving a big round of applause for the Boston's Dogs food truck. They earned a perfect inspection with zero violations during a surprise inspection last week.

But it was a different story at the Crafty Crab on 103rd Street in Cedar Hills. Inspectors said nine live roaches were spotted inside the restaurant. A repeat violation was issued for dead roaches. Records also show flies swarmed the bar, dining room and kitchen. After three follow-up inspections, the Crafty Crab fixed all the problems and reopened with a perfect report.

VIEW INSPECTION REPORTS: Crafty Crab

In San Jose, the Little Caesars Pizza on University Boulevard West shut down for several days after 10 dead roaches and 30 live bugs were uncovered under the pizza oven and near the reach-in cooler. More were found throughout the kitchen during each follow-up inspection. Six visits and four days later, the bugs are gone and the business reopened Wednesday.

VIEW INSPECTIONS REPORTS: Little Caesars Pizza

