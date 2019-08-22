Inspectors order 2 restaurants to pump the brakes after serious violations found

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two restaurants had to pump the brakes and shut down while another had to make some big changes after violations were found.

In Fernandina Beach, Pablo's Mexican Restaurant on North 2nd Street had six critical citations. Inspectors found a moldlike substance inside the ice machine, an employee touching ready-to-eat food without any gloves on and raw chorizo placed above an open bag of cheese, which constitutes the risk of cross-contamination.

The restaurant didn't have to shut down but a follow-up inspection is in the works.

Critical violations found at the Subway on Old Baymeadows Road forced the Southside restaurant to briefly close. Records show 11 live roaches and 65 dead ones were found throughout the kitchen and in traps set up under the bread oven and front counter.

The restaurant didn't have any pests or critical violations by the next day when it reopened.

The Ruta Catracha food truck based on Beach Boulevard near Dean Road briefly shut down when roaches were found crawling on the wall and on a trap device. It was back in business after landing a perfect inspection the next day.

The Chick-fil-A on Lunar Drive near the River City Marketplace gets a round of applause for having a spotless kitchen last week during a surprise inspection.

