More than 200 rodents droppings found in area restaurants

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lot goes on behind the scenes when we dine out. But is it all safe and healthy? News4Jax searched through inspection reports from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation to find out.

Last week, health hazards were found in three restaurants with emergency closures.

Grand Cafe on University Avenue in Gainesville briefly shut down last week. Roaches and rodent droppings were the main issue. Over two dozen dropping were on the kitchen floors under the front counter, the cooler and kitchen baseboard. The restaurant reopened the following day with a perfect score.

A health inspector briefly shut down Ruby Beach Brewing on 1st Avenue in Jacksonville Beach. They say approximately 200 rodent droppings were in the kitchen and brewery. A repeat violation was issued for a buildup of mold inside the ice machine. After some cleaning, Ruby Beach was approved to reopen the next day.

In Sans Souci, Mi Tierra Latina is back in action after a one day closure. Last week, inspectors found roaches crawling on the cook line and kitchen walls. A warning was given for salsa, raw chicken, and cooked beef stored incorrectly. The restaurant passed it's followup inspection the following day.

Moncrief Crab Shack on Moncrief Road also faced a brief closure. Inspectors found nearly 100 rodent droppings, a hole in the ceiling, mold in the ice machine and a sink lacking hot water. Two days later, the restaurant was back in compliance.

