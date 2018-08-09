New ramen restaurant opens in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The wait is over for the opening of Domu at The Strand, across from the St. Johns Town Center on Jacksonville's Southside.

The Orlando-based restaurant is serving up craft ramen with a twist. From the noodles to the broth, everything is made in-house.

The new restaurant and bar on Town Center Parkway celebrated its grand opening Thursday night.

It's open from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The bar opens at 5 p.m. daily.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.