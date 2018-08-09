Roaches found at steakhouse and Jacksonville market place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - How do you like your steak cooked? Whether it's rare, medium or​ well-done, it probably doesn't involve roaches. But that's exactly what was found inside one Westside steakhouse in this week's Restaurant Report.

Cross Creek BBQ and Steakhouse

It was the first emergency closure at Cross Creek BBQ at Steak on Lane Avenue.

According to state inspectors, it was forced to close for a few hours after a surprise visit uncovered 14 live roaches inside the kitchen.​

It didn't take long to kick the bugs out. The restaurant passed a followup inspection in just a few hours.

Market Place #3 at Ramona Flea Market

Inspectors also briefly shut down Market Place #3 on Ramona Boulevard. It temporarily closed last week because of 16 live roaches, 3 dead roaches, and 35 rodent droppings.

​The staff declined to go on camera but sent the following statement:

The Ramona Flea Market management team was made aware of the specific issues during the inspection and took immediate action to resolve them. We had a re-inspection on August 3, 2018 and are in full compliance with all Division of Hotels and Restaurants business and professional regulations.

The spot is back open and has met inspection standards.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.